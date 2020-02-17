Your site will load in 16 seconds
DJ and musician Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

February 17th 2020 at 2:45PM
Celebrated DJ and musician Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56. 

Known for helming Primal Scream’s 1991 album Screamadelica, Weatherall passed away after a pulmonary embolism in London earlier today (February 17). 

In a statement, his management said: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Weatherall began his career with a slot DJing at Danny Rampling’s Shoom Club Night and he founded the label Boy’s Own Recordings soon afterwards.

An early champion of the Chemical Brothers, Weatherall also produced records for Beth Orton, One Dove, Fuck Buttons and The Twilight Sad. His extensive portfolio of remixes includes Björk, New Order, Manic Street Preachers, My Bloody Valentine and more.

Weatherall's solo career began with 2006's The Bullet Catcher's Apprentice and he continued to work as a DJ and producer until his death. 

Screamadelica has 570,701 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. BBC Radio 6 Music's Lauren Laverne, Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers and Tim Burgess are among those to have paid tribute on social media.

