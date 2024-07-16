DJ Awards to return with Ibiza ceremony for first time since 2019

The DJ Awards are to return after a lengthy hiatus.

Designed to recognise outstanding talent, innovation and contributions within the electronic music community, the 2024 edition takes place on October 2.

The main ceremony will be preceded by a summer schedule of events, which started with the unveiling of the rebrand at a launch event at Ibiza’s Beachouse.

The DJ Awards were founded in 1998 and ran until 2019, with no ceremonies in the subsequent four years.

Now under new ownership and with substantial investment, the awards will support global DJ culture and recognise achievement across the whole sector with several different categories.

As well as returning categories, new ones will be launched in 2024 to reflect the ongoing evolution of the industry.

After a four-year break, I am thrilled to return to the DJ Awards with renewed passion and excitement Jasmine Elias

Jasmine Elias, head of awards and events at DJ Awards, said: "After a four-year break, I am thrilled to return to the DJ Awards with renewed passion and excitement. With new owners, a fresh vision, and a complete rebrand, we look forward to celebrating the electronic music industry.”

New owner Andy Grant added: "Thanks to the integrity of the founders, who, for 22 years focused only on recognising true excellence in global dance music culture, the DJ Awards remains the only true and valid recognition of the community's achievements. With this baked into our DNA we are now going to build upon this foundation and create something truly amazing – as important to dance music as the Oscars is to film. I am very proud to play a leading role in the next chapter of the DJ Awards."

The new-look awards will reflect the advances in technology, streaming, AI and Web3, as well as DJ superstardom, discussions around diversity, mental health and more.