The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and DMX is impacting the singles and albums charts following his death last week.

The legendary rapper passed away aged 50 last Friday, and his The Best Of Collection is a new entry at No.6 in the albums chart thanks to 1,721 sales. A further compilation, 2007’s The Definition Of X – The Pick Of The Litter (1,435 sales) is at No.10. Streaming is driving both releases. In the singles chart, ...