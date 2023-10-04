Doja Cat could be heading towards another No.1 finish with Paint The Town Red, which has accumulated 24,906 sales so far.

Following behind with 22,571 sales is Kenya Grace’s Strangers, whilst Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada (20,577 sales), Tate McRae’s Greedy (19,435 sales) and Jung Kook and Jack Harlow’s 3D (18,885 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Ed Sheeran is leading the way with Autumn Variations, which has 26,173 sales so far this week. The ...