Doja Cat could finish at No.1 with Paint The Town Red

by
Wednesday, Sep 13th 2023 at 6:00PM

Doja Cat continues to lead the way in the singles chart this week with Paint The Town Red, which has accumulated 32,246 sales so far, whilst Olivia Rodrigo holds second and third place with Vampire (26,424 sales) and Bad Idea Right? (20,949 sales). 

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (18,426 sales) sits at No.4 and Fred Again.. rounds off the Top 5 with Adore U (18,135 sales). 

In the albums chart, Rodrigo could be on the way to a landslide ...

