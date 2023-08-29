Doja Cat heads up the singles chart with Paint The Town Red, which has accumulated 15,876 sales so far this week. Following behind is Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (13,800 sales), which sits just ahead of Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? (13,543 sales).

Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (13,443 sales) and Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana (12,745 sales) are in fourth and fifth place.

In the albums chart, Burna Boy leads the way with I Told Them, which ...