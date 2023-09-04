Doja Cat could be on the way to a No.1 finish in the singles chart with Paint The Town Red, which has accumulated 18,083 sales so far this week.

Taylor Swift follows behind with Cruel Summer (10,649 sales), whilst Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (10,512 sales) has moved to No.3 and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? (9,778 sales) sits at No.4. Meanwhile, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith are in fifth place with Desire (9,750 sales).

In the albums ...