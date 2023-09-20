Your site will load in 16 seconds
Doja Cat targets another No.1 finish with Paint The Town Red

by
Wednesday, Sep 20th 2023 at 6:00PM

Doja Cat could be on the way to another No.1 finish with Paint The Town Red, which has accumulated 30,342 sales so far this week.

Following behind is Olivia Rodrigo with Vampire, which has 23,076 sales, whilst Kenya’s Grace’s Strangers (21,175 sales), Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada (17,824 sales) and Fred Again..’s Adore U (166,877 sales) continue to round off the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, Busted continue to lead the way with Greatest Hits 2.0, which ...

