The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Don Broco are the early leaders in the albums chart.

The Bedford band’s fourth album has been available on DSPs since October, and now rockets to top spot thanks to a physical release. This week, it has shifted 8,507 units, with 8,447 coming from physical. Jamie Webster, from Liverpool, is also a big physical seller, with the format accounting for 4,554 of the 5,399 sales for his new album Moments. ...