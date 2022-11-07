Your site will load in 16 seconds
Drake & 21 Savage start strongly with Her Loss

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Nov 7th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Drake (above) & 21 Savage are making the early running with new collaborative album Her Loss.

With no physical product available and Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Her Loss has 14,850 sales so far 14,491 from sales equivalent streams and 359 from downloads. With 8,166 sales from streams, 2,635 from physical and 513 from downloads, Taylor Swift’s current No.1 Midnights (11,314 sales) is its closest challenger. ...

