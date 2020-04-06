The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Drake has arrive to challenge The Weeknd and Saint Jhn in the singles chart.
The Canadian’s new release Toosie Slide comes with its own dance routine, helping fire it to 22,648 sales so far. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights has 30,566 sales and occupies top spot. Saint Jhn’s Roses (23,346 sales) is at No.3 and Dua Lipa tracks Physical (17,146 sales) and Don’t Start Now (15,662 sales) complete the Top 5....
