The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Drake is making a splash in both the singles and albums chart.

The Canadian megastar released his sixth album Certified Lover Boy last week, and while Iron Maiden’s rollercoaster start for Senjutsu sees them take the early lead in the albums chart, the stage is set for a busy week.

Iron Maiden have an impressive 29,637 sales so far, with 26,358 from physical, 2,649 from downloads and 630 from streams. ...