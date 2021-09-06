Your site will load in 16 seconds
Drake aims high with Certified Lover Boy

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Sep 6th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Drake is making a splash in both the singles and albums chart.

The Canadian megastar released his sixth album Certified Lover Boy last week, and while Iron Maiden’s rollercoaster start for Senjutsu sees them take the early lead in the albums chart, the stage is set for a busy week.

Iron Maiden have an impressive 29,637 sales so far, with 26,358 from physical, 2,649 from downloads and 630 from streams. ...

