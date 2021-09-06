Drake breaks Spotify and Apple Music streaming records

Drake has broken streaming records with the release of his new album, Certified Lover Boy (Republic/OVO/Island).

The streaming campaign for Drake’s sixth album has been boosted by guest stars including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

The 21-track album became Spotify’s and Apple Music’s most streamed album in a single day when it dropped on Friday (September 3).

According to the Official Charts Company’s First Look chart, Drake is on course to dominate this week’s singles rundown. Based on early sales data, Drake has the Top 3 singles with Girls Want Girls feat. Lil Baby heading for No.1, followed closely by Champagne Poetry and Fair Trade feat. Travis Scott. However, Ed Sheeran will still be putting up a fight with his long-running No.1 Bad Habits (Asylum/Atlantic).

In the albums chart, Certified Lover Boy is set for a battle with Iron Maiden, who released Senjutsu (Parlophone) on the same day.

Drake’s album arrived just days after Kanye West’s Donda (Def Jam/EMI), another digital-only release from a big US artist. The release of both records has also revived the running rivalry between the pair. Donda debuted at No.1 in the UK with 19,617 sales (including 17,921 streams).

Donda hit No.1 on the US chart with 309,000 equivalent album units, slightly ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s 295,000 units for Sour earlier this year. But Drake could beat West next week based on its early streaming performance.