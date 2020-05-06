The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Drake is heading for the No.1 spot in both the singles and albums charts.
Toosie Slide (4-1, 29,483 sales) leads Doja Cat's Say So (10-2, 21,825) in the singles race, while Savage by Megan Thee Stallion rockets 22-3 on sales of 20,972. Death Bed (20,071 sales) by Powfu ft. Beabadoobee also rises 5-4, with the reigning chart-topper Times Like These (BBC Radio 1 Stay At Home) by Live Lounge Allstars down ...
