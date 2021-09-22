The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Drake has emerged as the closest contender for top spot behind Lil Nas X.

In the absence of physical edition, both records are driven by streaming and downloads and, with DSP data still to be updated, the race is likely to go down to the wire. Lil Nas X has 7,705 sales for Montero, with 6,893 sales from streams, with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on 7,292 sales, with 7,187 from ...