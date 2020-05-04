The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and it's all change at the top.

Drake is out ahead in both charts, with his Toosie Slide single leaping 4-1 with sales of 17,994, knocking Times Like These (BBC Radio 1 Stay At Home) by Live Lounge Allstars, which has sold 14,124, down to No.2. The rapper also has new entries with Chicago Freestyle (10,789 sales) ft. Giveon and Pain 1993 (10,326 sales) ft. Playboi Carti at No.7 and No.8 ...