According to Midweek sales, Drake is currently at No.1 in the albums chart this week with his new record For All The Dogs, which has accumulated 12,222 sales so far. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has 11,844 sales from streaming so far, and 378 derived from downloads.

In second place with 7,438 sales is Nines’ Crop Circle 3, whilst Roger Waters’ The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (7,030 sales), Sufjan Stevens’ Javelin (4,335 ...