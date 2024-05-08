Dua Lipa could be on the way to her second No.1 album with Radical Optimism, which has accumulated 37,305 sales so far this week – 29,987 of which derive from the record’s physical release. The album has 6,244 sales from streaming and 1,275 from downloads.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has moved to No.2 with 20,433 sales, whilst Frank Turner’s Undefeated (14,188 sales) and Kelly Jones’ Inevitable Incredible (6,675 sales) follow behind. The Weeknd’s The Highlights completes the ...