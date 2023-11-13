The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Dua Lipa is back in the singles chart.

Bidding to debut at No.1 with what could be her fifth chart-topping single, the Warner Records star has racked up 12,405 sales for Houdini so far. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Houdini is currently at No.3 behind The Beatles’ Now And then (14,843 sales) and Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (14,660 sales). The Top 5 is completed by Casso, ...