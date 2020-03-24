Dua Lipa brings Future Nostalgia release forward

Dua Lipa has announced that her second album Future Nostalgia is to be released on March 27, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Signed to Warner Records, the BRIT Award-winning singer has also postponed a run of shows in the UK and Europe. She announced the news via Instagram Live.

“Unfortunately, given the current situation and with everyone’s safety in mind we have had to postpone the UK and European dates of my Future Nostalgia Tour,” said Dua Lipa. “I’ll be announcing Tour Dates for the rest of the world very soon. I want to come to as many places as possible!”

Fans with tickets will receive emails from the point of purchase, with all tickets to remain valid for the new dates.

Future Nostalgia is expected to be one of the flagship albums of 2020, with three songs from it already released. Introductory Don’t Start Now peaked at No.2 and has 881,224 sales, according to the Official Charts Company. Physical hit No.7 and has 207,697 sales. The title track has moved 39,586 units.

The album will be available for download and physically on pink neon vinyl, CD, picture disc, gold cassette and deluxe box set.

Of the album, the singer said: “I had a lot more confidence because I’d done it before, I wasn’t afraid to just go in and experiment and try new things. While I was walking, I was listening to OutKast and No Doubt and I was like, ‘What is it about these records that I still love and relate to so much? Why do I feel like they haven’t aged? And how could I incorporate that nostalgic feeling of all my favourite childhood memories and inspirations into something new and modern?”

Dua Lipa’s debut album peaked at No.3 and has 598,446 sales so far. Her biggest singles are New Rules (2,281,279 sales), IDGAF (1,375,269 sales) and Be The One (1,075,193 sales).

Elsewhere, Haim, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Willie Nelson, CNCO, Kehlani and DMA’s have all revealed postponements for their upcoming albums.

The 1975 and Gerry Cinnamon have announced that their upcoming records will continue on schedule.