Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey and Joel Corry lead 2021 BRITs nominations

New artists have made a big impact in the nominations for this year’s BRITs.

Celeste, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey and Joel Corry all have three nominations for the awards on May 11.

Dua Lipa, who’s recognised for her No.1 Future Nostalgia campaign, is also up for three BRITs following her Grammys victory. She is also confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

This year’s Mastercard Album category is dominated by female acts with nods for Arlo Parks’ Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive/PIAS), Celeste’s Not Your Muse (Polydor), Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (Warner Records) and Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure?

J Hus is also nominated in the album category for Big Conspiracy (Black Butter), as well as being up for Male Solo Artist.

He joins double nominees including Jessie Ware, Bicep, Headie One and AJ Tracey. The full list of nominees is below.

The International Group category has returned for 2021, following an outcry from BTS fans after it was withdrawn last year. BTS are indeed nominated, alongside Fontaines DC, Foo Fighters, Haim and Run The Jewels.

Independent artists are well represented this year with nominations for Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Bicep, Fontaines DC and Run The Jewels. Acts who might be considered unlucky not to be recognised this year include Kylie Minogue, KSI and AC/DC.

Acts are recognised as BRITs nominees if they are credited as a primary artist on a track but not as a featured artist.

This year’s BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Female Solo Artist - in association with Amazon Music

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist - in association with Amazon Music

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

BRITs Rising Star supported by Radio 1

Winner: Griff

Breakthrough Artist in association with TikTok

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Single with Mastercard (The top ten identified by chart eligible sales success then voted for by The Academy, Supported by Capital FM)

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey (feat Tay Keith) – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One (feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy) – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry (feat. MNEK) – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe (feat. KSI) – Lighter

Regard & Raye – Secrets

S1mba (feat. DTG) – Rover

Young T & Bugsey (feat. Headie One) – Don’t Rush

Mastercard Album

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure

International Female Solo Artist

Ariane Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels