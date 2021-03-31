Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey and Joel Corry lead 2021 BRITs nominations

New artists have made a big impact in the nominations for this year’s BRITs.
Celeste, Arlo Parks, Young T & Bugsey and Joel Corry all have three nominations for the awards on May 11.
Dua Lipa, who’s recognised for her No.1 Future Nostalgia campaign, is also up for three BRITs following her Grammys victory. She is also confirmed to perform at the ceremony.
This year’s Mastercard Album category is dominated by female acts with nods for Arlo Parks’ Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive/PIAS), Celeste’s Not Your Muse (Polydor), Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (Warner Records) and Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure?
J Hus is also nominated in the album category for Big Conspiracy (Black Butter), as well as being up for Male Solo Artist.
He joins double nominees including Jessie Ware, Bicep, Headie One and AJ Tracey. The full list of nominees is below.
The International Group category has returned for 2021, following an outcry from BTS fans after it was withdrawn last year. BTS are indeed nominated, alongside Fontaines DC, Foo Fighters, Haim and Run The Jewels.
Independent artists are well represented this year with nominations for Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Bicep, Fontaines DC and Run The Jewels. Acts who might be considered unlucky not to be recognised this year include Kylie Minogue, KSI and AC/DC.
Acts are recognised as BRITs nominees if they are credited as a primary artist on a track but not as a featured artist.
This year’s BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Female Solo Artist - in association with Amazon Music
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist - in association with Amazon Music
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
BRITs Rising Star supported by Radio 1
Winner: Griff
Breakthrough Artist in association with TikTok
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Single with Mastercard (The top ten identified by chart eligible sales success then voted for by The Academy, Supported by Capital FM)
220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey (feat Tay Keith) – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One (feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy) – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry (feat. MNEK) – Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe (feat. KSI) – Lighter
Regard & Raye – Secrets
S1mba (feat. DTG) – Rover
Young T & Bugsey (feat. Headie One) – Don’t Rush
Mastercard Album
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure
International Female Solo Artist
Ariane Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels