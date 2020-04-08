The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dua Lipa is odds-on to claim her first No.1 album.

After narrowly missing out on the top spot in last week's chart, Future Nostalgia holds a commanding lead - selling 10,185 copies, almost double that of Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which sits at No.2 on sales of 5,674.

Reigning chart-topper Calm (1,934 sales) by 5 Seconds Of Summer drops to No.12, while Thundercat's It Is What It ...