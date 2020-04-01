The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Dua Lipa is closing in on top spot in the albums chart.

Future Nostalgia has 20,325 sales, with 5 Seconds Of Summer hanging on at No.1 with 20,530 sales for Calm. Skepta, Chip & Young Adz are at No.3 with Insomnia on 8,265 sales. The Weeknd’s After Hours (6,180 sales) and Pearl Jam’s Gigaton (6,159 sales) complete the Top 5.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, has three tracks in the singles Top ...