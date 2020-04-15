The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dua Lipa has extended her lead over The Strokes at the top of the albums chart.

Lipa's Future Nostalgia has sold 7,258 units so far this week, putting it close to 900 sales ahead of The New Abnormal's 6,373.

Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (No.3, 5,302 sales), The New Toronto (No.4, 4,044 sales), a new entry by Tory Lanez, and After Hours (3,657 sales) by The Weekend make ...