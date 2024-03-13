Dua Lipa confirms details of third album, Radical Optimism due to arrive May 3

Get your calendars out and circle May 3. That is officially the date on which global pop superstar Dua Lipa will release her highly-anticipated third album, Radical Optimism.

Released via Warner Records, the album will feature 11 new songs – including the previously-released Houdini and Training Season – which were made in collaboration with elite songwriters such as Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker.

An official press release states that the record is “Infused with the energy of Dua’s hometown, London" and that it "embodies the rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ‘90s Britpop."

Speaking about the record, the three-time Grammy and seven-time BRIT Award winner added: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The album comes hot on the heels of huge performances at The Grammys and The BRITs, as well as Dua Lipa becoming the first female artist to have four songs each with over two billion streams on Spotify (One Kiss, Don't Start Now, New Rules and Levitating).

I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop Dua Lipa

Hopes will be sky high for the album, following the global success of 2020’s No.1 Future Nostalgia album. To date, Dua Lipa’s self-titled 2017 debut has sold 1,015,578 copies to date in the UK according to Official Charts Company data, while Future Nostalgia stands on 725,067.

Reflecting on her Future Nostalgia era, one in which she was crowned Music Week’s 2020 Artist Of The Year, Dua Lipa said: “This is the record that really helped me find my confidence and helped me grow into the artist and performer I want to be. It’s taught me so much. So I’ll always look back on this time, and this record in particular fondly, it was the album that taught me the ropes. But it also pushes me to work really hard. I’m like, ‘I have to back up this album and what I’m doing’. These are very much personal goals I set myself in order to do the best at the thing I love so much.”

You can see Radical Optimism’s artwork and tracklist below:

1. End Of An Era

2. Houdini

3. Training Season

4. These Walls

5. Whatcha Doing

6. French Exit

7. Illusion

8. Falling Forever

9. Anything For Love

10. Maria

11. Happy For You

You can pre-order/pre-save Radical Optimism here.