Dua Lipa has started the week in first place with Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album), which has accumulated 13,829 sales so far.

Billie Eilish sits at No.2 with What Was I Made For? (12,605 sales), whilst Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (12,096 sales) and Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (10,798 sales) occupy the third and fourth spot. Rodrigo features again to complete the Top 5 with Bad Idea Right?, the latest single from her upcoming album Guts (10,620 sales).

Meanwhile, ...