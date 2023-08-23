Dua Lipa continues to reign supreme in the singles chart with Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album), which has accumulated 22,673 sales so far this week.

Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? (20,041 sales) holds the No.2 spot, whilst Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (19,722 sales) and Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (18,268 sales) follow behind. Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red (17,264 sales) has entered the chart at No.5, pushing Peggy Gou to No.6 with (It Goes ...