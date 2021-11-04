Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Celeste and Bicep win at UK Music Video Awards 2021

Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Celeste and Bicep were among the British artists who were honoured at the UK Music Video Awards 2021.

Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu and Joy Crookes each won two awards at this year UKMVAs, whilst international artists whose videos took prizes include Lil Nas X, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Salvatore Ganacci, Biting Elbows and Duck Sauce.

The UKMVAs celebrate the creativity that goes into making music videos and music film in the UK and beyond. The 14th annual running of the awards show has seen the ceremony return to The Roundhouse for the first time in two years.

Hosted by the comedian Maisie Adam, 40 awards were handed out to directors, producers, and other creatives working behind the camera.

The winners are:

Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital

Winner:

Dua Lipa – Love Again

Director: Lope Serrano aka Canada

Producers: Karen Saurí, Oscar Romagosa

Prod co: Canada

Commissioner: Katie Dolan for Warner Records

Best R&B / Soul Video – UK

Winner:

Celeste – Tonight Tonight

Director: Noah Lee

Producers: Kate Brady, Suzan Mustafa

Prod co: Riff Raff Films

Commissioner: Marco Grey for Polydor Records

Best Dance / Electronic Video – UK

Winner:

Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker – Straight To The Morning

Director: Réalité

Producer: Karen Saurí

Prod co: Canada

Commissioner: John Moule for Domino Recording Co.

Best Rock Video – UK

Winner:

Beabadoobee – Last Day On Earth

Director: Arnaud Bresson

Producer: Théo Gall

Prod co: Division

Commissioner: Chris Melian for Dirty Hit Records

Best Alternative Video – UK

Winner:

James Blake – Say What You Will

Director: Bear Damen

Producer: Salim El Arja

Prod co: Couscous

Commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor Records

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

Winner:

Pa Salieu ft Backroad Gee – My Family

Director: Femi Ladi

Producer: Mathias Gilay

Prod co: Untold Studios

Commissioner: Oksi Odedina for Warner Records

Best Pop Video – International

Winner:

Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Director: Christian Breslauer

Producers: Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta, Saul Levitz, Brandon Bonfiglio

Prod co: London Alley

Commissioner: Saul Levitz for Columbia Records

Best R&B / Soul Video – International

Winner:

Normani x Cardi B – Wild Side

Director: Tanu Muino

Producer: Jack Winter

Prod co: UnderWonder Content

Commissioners: Camille Yorrick & Chris Clavadetscher for RCA Records

Best Dance / Electronic Video – International

Winner:

Duck Sauce – Mesmerize

Director: Keith Schofield

Repped by Caviar

Commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce

Best Rock Video – International

Winner:

Biting Elbows – Boy Is Dead

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Prod co: Versus Pictures commissioner: MTS

Best Alternative Video – International

Winner:

Sansara – We Will Become Better

Director: Andzej Gavriss

Producers: Egor Solomatin, Mikhail Marizov, Evgeny Primachenko, Andrei Gubaidullin, Alexandra Galius

Prod co: Daddy's Film

Commissioner: Egor Solomatin for Nepokoi

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

Winner:

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Director: Aube Perrie

Exec producer: Boris Labourguigne

Producer: Sarah Park & Nick Callais

Prod co: Left Productions

Commissioner: Lucas Prevost for 300 Entertainment

Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Drew Sycamore – 45 Fahrenheit Girl

Director: Jonatan Egholm Keis

Producer: Jonatan Egholm Keis

Prod co: New Land

Commissioner: Jan-Erik Stig for Warner Music Denmark

Best R&B / Soul Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck – Marvin Gueye

Director: Vincent Catel

Producer: Roman Pichon Herrera & Pierre-Edouard Sigwalt

Prod co: Diplomats

Commissioner: Max Le Disez for Boukan Records

Best Dance / Electronic Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Modeselektor – Mean Friend

Director: Abigail Wilson

Producer: Paulien Voorkamp

Prod co: Bwgtbld

Commissioner: Matthias Klein / C/O Magick for Sony Music

Best Rock Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Jeremy Ivey – Someone Else's Problem

Director: Kimberly Stuckwisch

Producer: Ian Blair

Prod co: Invisible Inc

Commissioner: Ryan Marian for Anti Records

Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Audiobooks – Lalala It's The Good Life

Director: Rottingdean Bazaar

Producer: Rosie Brear

Prod co: Blink Productions

Commissioner: Danny Mitchell & Jeff Barrett for Heavenly Recordings

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Homeboy Sandman – Monument

Director: Pavel Buryak

Producers: Gretta Wilson, Pavel Buryak

Prod co: Rafesthetic.tv

Commissioner: Angel Del Villar for Mello Music Group

Best Performance in a Video

Winner:

Salvatore Ganacci – Step-Grandma

Performer: Salvatore Ganacci

Director: Vedran Rupic

Prod co: Business Club Royale

Record co: Zatara Recordings

Best Production Design in a Video

Winner:

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez – Selfish Love

Production designer: Taísa Malouf

Director: Rodrigo Saavedra

Prod co: The Directors Bureau & Landia

Record co: Interscope

Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D

Winner:

Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now

Stylists: Matthew Josephs (Joy Crookes) Natalie Roar (cast)

Director: Taz Tron Delix

Prod co: Compulsory

Record co: Sony Music Entertainment

Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video in association with Loop Talent

Winner:

Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now

Stylist: Mata Marielle (MUA), Issac Poleon (Hair)

Director: Taz Tron Delix

Prod co: Compulsory

Record co: Sony Music Entertainment

Best Choreography in a Video

Winner:

Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks – Fireworks

Choreographer: Adam Beta

Director: Greg Barth

Prod co: Common People Films & Rekorder

Record co: Sony Music Entertainment

Best Cinematography in a Video in association with Panalux

Winner:

Califato 3⁄4 – Fandangô de carmen porter

DOP: Michal Babinec

Director: Nono Ayuso

Prod co: Landia & Dude Originals

Record co: Breaking Bass Records

Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT

winner:

Bastille – Distorted Light Beam

Colourist: Alex Gregory

Director: Jak Payne

Prod co: Blink Productions

Record co: Virgin Records

Best Editing in a Video in association with Homespun

Winner:

Little Simz – Introvert

Editor: Elise Butt at Trim Editing

Director: Salomon Lighthelm

Prod co: Prettybird UK

Record co: AWAL

Record co: Animal 63

Best Visual Effects in a Video in association with LEAP

Winner:

Bicep ft Clara La San – Saku

VFX artist: Alexis Baillia at Firm Studio

Director: David Betram

Prod co: Diplomats

Record co: Ninja Tune

Best Animation in a Video

Winner:

L'Impératrice – Hématome

Animators: Roxane Lumeret, Jocelyn Charles, Chloé Farr

Director: Roxane Lumeret & Jocelyn Charles

Prod co: Studio Remembers

Record co: Microqlima

Best Special Video Project

Winner:

Topaz Jones – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

Directors: Rubberband, Topaz Jones

Producer: Luigi Rossi

Prod co: Smuggler

Record co: New Funk Academy / Black Canopy

Best Live Video

Winner:

Pa Salieu – Frontline (live on Jimmy Fallon)

Director: Tawbox

Producer: Ghandi El-Chamaa

Prod co: Film Band

Record co: Atlantic Records

Best Music Film in association with Anna Valley

Winner:

Dua Lipa – Studio 2054

Director: Liz Clare

Producer: Peter Abbott

Prod co: Ceremony London

Record co: Warner Records

Best Commissioner

Winner:

Kat Cattaneo

Best Agent

Winner:

Sam Davey (OB Management)

Best Producer in association with WPA UK

Winner:

Precious Mahaga

Best Production Company

Winner:

Canada

Best Postproduction Company in association with Studio RM

Winner:

Electric Theatre Collective

Best New Director in association with Time Based Arts

Winner:

Aube Perrie

Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective

Winner:

Tanu Muino

The Outstanding Achievement Award

Recipient:

Juliette Larthe

Video of the Year

Winner:

Duck Sauce – Mesmerize

Director: Keith Schofield

Repped by Caviar

Commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce