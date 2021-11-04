Your site will load in 16 seconds
November 4th 2021 at 10:30PM
Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Celeste and Bicep win at UK Music Video Awards 2021

Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Celeste and Bicep were among the British artists who were honoured at the UK Music Video Awards 2021.

Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu and Joy Crookes each won two awards at this year UKMVAs, whilst international artists whose videos took prizes include Lil Nas X, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Salvatore Ganacci, Biting Elbows and Duck Sauce. 

The UKMVAs celebrate the creativity that goes into making music videos and music film in the UK and beyond. The 14th annual running of the awards show has seen the ceremony return to The Roundhouse for the first time in two years. 

Hosted by the comedian Maisie Adam, 40 awards were handed out to directors, producers, and other creatives working behind the camera.  

The winners are: 

Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital 
Winner: 
Dua Lipa – Love Again 
Director: Lope Serrano aka Canada 
Producers: Karen Saurí, Oscar Romagosa 
Prod co: Canada
Commissioner: Katie Dolan for Warner Records 

Best R&B / Soul Video – UK 
Winner: 
Celeste – Tonight Tonight 
Director: Noah Lee
Producers: Kate Brady, Suzan Mustafa
Prod co: Riff Raff Films
Commissioner: Marco Grey for Polydor Records 

Best Dance / Electronic Video – UK 
Winner: 
Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker – Straight To The Morning 
Director: Réalité
Producer: Karen Saurí
Prod co: Canada
Commissioner: John Moule for Domino Recording Co. 

Best Rock Video – UK 
Winner: 
Beabadoobee – Last Day On Earth 
Director: Arnaud Bresson
Producer: Théo Gall
Prod co: Division
Commissioner: Chris Melian for Dirty Hit Records 

Best Alternative Video – UK 
Winner: 
James Blake – Say What You Will 
Director: Bear Damen
Producer: Salim El Arja
Prod co: Couscous
Commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor Records 

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK 
Winner: 
Pa Salieu ft Backroad Gee – My Family 
Director: Femi Ladi
Producer: Mathias Gilay
Prod co: Untold Studios
Commissioner: Oksi Odedina for Warner Records 

Best Pop Video – International 
Winner: 
Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow – Industry Baby 
Director: Christian Breslauer
Producers: Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta, Saul Levitz, Brandon Bonfiglio 
Prod co: London Alley
Commissioner: Saul Levitz for Columbia Records 

Best R&B / Soul Video – International 
Winner: 
Normani x Cardi B – Wild Side 
Director: Tanu Muino
Producer: Jack Winter
Prod co: UnderWonder Content
Commissioners: Camille Yorrick & Chris Clavadetscher for RCA Records 

Best Dance / Electronic Video – International 
Winner: 
Duck Sauce – Mesmerize 
Director: Keith Schofield
Repped by Caviar
Commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce  

Best Rock Video – International 
Winner: 
Biting Elbows – Boy Is Dead 
Director: Ilya Naishuller 
Prod co: Versus Pictures commissioner: MTS 

Best Alternative Video – International 
Winner: 
Sansara – We Will Become Better 
Director: Andzej Gavriss
Producers: Egor Solomatin, Mikhail Marizov, Evgeny Primachenko, Andrei Gubaidullin, Alexandra Galius 
Prod co: Daddy's Film
Commissioner: Egor Solomatin for Nepokoi  

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International 
Winner: 
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit 
Director: Aube Perrie
Exec producer: Boris Labourguigne
Producer: Sarah Park & Nick Callais
Prod co: Left Productions
Commissioner: Lucas Prevost for 300 Entertainment  

Best Pop Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Drew Sycamore – 45 Fahrenheit Girl 
Director: Jonatan Egholm Keis
Producer: Jonatan Egholm Keis
Prod co: New Land
Commissioner: Jan-Erik Stig for Warner Music Denmark  

Best R&B / Soul Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck – Marvin Gueye 
Director: Vincent Catel
Producer: Roman Pichon Herrera & Pierre-Edouard Sigwalt 
Prod co: Diplomats
Commissioner: Max Le Disez for Boukan Records 

Best Dance / Electronic Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Modeselektor – Mean Friend 
Director: Abigail Wilson
Producer: Paulien Voorkamp
Prod co: Bwgtbld
Commissioner: Matthias Klein / C/O Magick for Sony Music  

Best Rock Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Jeremy Ivey – Someone Else's Problem 
Director: Kimberly Stuckwisch
Producer: Ian Blair
Prod co: Invisible Inc
Commissioner: Ryan Marian for Anti Records 

Best Alternative Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Audiobooks – Lalala It's The Good Life 
Director: Rottingdean Bazaar
Producer: Rosie Brear
Prod co: Blink Productions
Commissioner: Danny Mitchell & Jeff Barrett for Heavenly Recordings 

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer 
Winner: 
Homeboy Sandman – Monument 
Director: Pavel Buryak
Producers: Gretta Wilson, Pavel Buryak
Prod co: Rafesthetic.tv
Commissioner: Angel Del Villar for Mello Music Group 

Best Performance in a Video 
Winner: 
Salvatore Ganacci – Step-Grandma 
Performer: Salvatore Ganacci 
Director: Vedran Rupic
Prod co: Business Club Royale 
Record co: Zatara Recordings 

Best Production Design in a Video 
Winner: 
DJ Snake & Selena Gomez – Selfish Love 
Production designer: Taísa Malouf 
Director: Rodrigo Saavedra
Prod co: The Directors Bureau & Landia 
Record co: Interscope  

Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D 
Winner: 
Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now 
Stylists: Matthew Josephs (Joy Crookes) Natalie Roar (cast) 
Director: Taz Tron Delix
Prod co: Compulsory 
Record co: Sony Music Entertainment 

Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video in association with Loop Talent 
Winner: 
Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now 
Stylist: Mata Marielle (MUA), Issac Poleon (Hair) 
Director: Taz Tron Delix
Prod co: Compulsory
Record co: Sony Music Entertainment 

Best Choreography in a Video 
Winner: 
Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks – Fireworks 
Choreographer: Adam Beta
Director: Greg Barth
Prod co: Common People Films & Rekorder 
Record co: Sony Music Entertainment  

Best Cinematography in a Video in association with Panalux 
Winner: 
Califato 3⁄4 – Fandangô de carmen porter 
DOP: Michal Babinec
Director: Nono Ayuso
Prod co: Landia & Dude Originals 
Record co: Breaking Bass Records 

Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT 
winner: 
Bastille – Distorted Light Beam 
Colourist: Alex Gregory 
Director: Jak Payne
Prod co: Blink Productions 
Record co: Virgin Records 

Best Editing in a Video in association with Homespun 
Winner: 
Little Simz – Introvert 
Editor: Elise Butt at Trim Editing 
Director: Salomon Lighthelm 
Prod co: Prettybird UK
Record co: AWAL 
Record co: Animal 63  

Best Visual Effects in a Video in association with LEAP 
Winner: 
Bicep ft Clara La San – Saku 
VFX artist: Alexis Baillia at Firm Studio 
Director: David Betram
Prod co: Diplomats
Record co: Ninja Tune 

Best Animation in a Video 
Winner: 
L'Impératrice – Hématome 
Animators: Roxane Lumeret, Jocelyn Charles, Chloé Farr 
Director: Roxane Lumeret & Jocelyn Charles
Prod co: Studio Remembers
Record co: Microqlima 

Best Special Video Project 
Winner: 
Topaz Jones – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma 
Directors: Rubberband, Topaz Jones
Producer: Luigi Rossi
Prod co: Smuggler
Record co: New Funk Academy / Black Canopy 

Best Live Video 
Winner: 
Pa Salieu – Frontline (live on Jimmy Fallon) 
Director: Tawbox
Producer: Ghandi El-Chamaa 
Prod co: Film Band
Record co: Atlantic Records 

Best Music Film in association with Anna Valley 
Winner: 
Dua Lipa – Studio 2054 
Director: Liz Clare 
Producer: Peter Abbott 
Prod co: Ceremony London 
Record co: Warner Records 

Best Commissioner 
Winner: 
Kat Cattaneo  

Best Agent 
Winner: 
Sam Davey (OB Management) 

Best Producer in association with WPA UK 
Winner: 
Precious Mahaga 

Best Production Company 
Winner: 
Canada

Best Postproduction Company in association with Studio RM 
Winner: 
Electric Theatre Collective 

Best New Director in association with Time Based Arts 
Winner: 
Aube Perrie 

Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective 
Winner: 
Tanu Muino 

The Outstanding Achievement Award 
Recipient: 
Juliette Larthe 

Video of the Year 
Winner: 
Duck Sauce – Mesmerize 
Director: Keith Schofield
Repped by Caviar
Commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce 

 



