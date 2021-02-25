Dua Lipa passes million sales milestone in the UK

It’s a big sales week for Dua Lipa in the UK.

According to Official Charts Company data, her second album Future Nostalgia (Warner Records) is now platinum. The LP passed 300,000 sales yesterday (February 24).

After almost a year, Future Nostalgia remains a chart fixture and is chasing a Top 3 finish this week.

“Future Nostalgia is truly one of the best albums of the last few years, and one that will become a classic over time,” Warner Records president Phil Christie told Music Week. “In reality, 300,000 chart eligible sales is an old metric, the album is approaching 500,000 all consumption units and this is a truer reflection of the album’s popularity.”

Sales of the No.1 album have been helped by the new Moonlight Edition featuring previously unheard tracks, including the single We’re Good. Following its release this month, We’re Good has so far reached No.25 in the singles chart.

The platinum success of Future Nostalgia also means that Dua Lipa has now passed one million Official Charts Company album sales in the UK. Her self-titled 2017 debut has sales of 708,302, according to the Official Charts Company, bringing the combined total across both studio albums to 1,008,257.

The Future Nostalgia campaign, which has been masterminded by Warner Records and management at Tap Music, is now set for a further boost from the Grammys next month, where Dua Lipa is nominated in six categories. It’s also likely that she will be a major presence at the BRITs in May, although nominations and performances have yet to be announced.

