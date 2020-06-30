Dua Lipa's management teases potential Madonna collaboration

Can you fit two queens of pop on one record? Well, Dua Lipa’s management company, Tap Music, is going to give it a go…

Tap co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett star on the cover of Music Week this week, alongside their superstar artists Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and Dua Lipa.

In our cover story, available in this week’s magazine, Mawson says that, on his first meeting with Lipa, the then 17-year-old singer told him she “aspired to be Madonna”. And seven years on, Lipa is perhaps the world’s biggest pop star, with a global smash hit album, Future Nostalgia, and almost 56 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

So, will she now deliver on that promise to become the new Madonna?

“She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously this album is heavily influenced by Madonna,” said Mawson, before dropping the news of a possible collaboration between two pop juggernauts.

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record,” he added. “I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track. But Dua’s definitely got it all, so she’s got unlimited potential.”

So will this mega-collaboration happen? Watch this space…

