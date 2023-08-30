Duran Duran announce new studio album Danse Macabre

Duran Duran have announced that their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, will be released on October 27th on Tape Modern via BMG.

The title track is also released today, as the first of three brand new songs from the group.

In the wake of a live performance that Duran Duran filmed in Las Vegas on October 31st last year, Danse Macabre has been described as the soundtrack to the band’s Halloween party. Across its 13 tracks, the record features new songs, themed covers and reimagined versions of the band’s classics.

Danse Macabre also features collaborations from former bandmates Warren Cuccurullo and Andy Taylor, producer, guitarist and composer Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin, and producers Josh Blair and Mr Hudson.

The new record arrives amidst a busy year for Duran Duran, who have performed sold-out arena shows across the UK, Ireland and North America with their headline tour Future Past.

The band were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022, performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham.

“The song Danse Macabre celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween,” said keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “It is the title track of our forthcoming album, which gathers together an unusual mix of cover versions, reworked Duran Duran songs and several new compositions. The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on October 31st, 2022. We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event. The temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humour was simply irresistible. That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme. The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted. Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Simon Le Bon said: “It’s about a crazy Halloween party. It’s supposed to be fun!”

John Taylor commented: “After all these years, Danse Macabre offers an interesting insight into the personality of the band. The music packs a real punch.”

Roger Taylor added: “I hope you take a journey with us through the darker side of our inspirations into where we’re at in 2023. Maybe, you’ll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time.”