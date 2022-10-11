Duran Duran line up docu-concert film for global release

Duran Duran have confirmed details of a 75-minute docu-concert film.

A Hollywood High captures the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, alongside exclusive interviews and archival footage.

The film will be released in cinemas around the world on November 3, 2022.

Duran Duran released their 15th studio album Future Past last year, as part of a new deal with BMG. A special edition will be released on November 25.

During 2022, Duran Duran performed live at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, headlined London’s Hyde Park for BST and closed the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham. They are confirmed to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band also played a headline tour of North America that included sold-out shows at venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Duran Duran’s live show has been mixed and mastered with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for the film. The film also brings to life the band’s relationship with Los Angeles through exclusive new interviews, together with behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage.

“For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” said keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released a new album. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

“Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America,” said bassist John Taylor. “We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

A Hollywood High is directed by Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott. Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment are executive producers. The film is distributed and released theatrically in cinemas around the world by Abramorama.

On Thursday, October 27, the members of Duran Duran will attend a special premiere for the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A London premiere will follow on Tuesday 1 November, at the Vue West End, in Leicester Square.

“Duran Duran have been entertaining the world with their creative genius and iconic songs over the past 40 years,” said Jed Harmsen, head of cinema & group entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “We cannot wait for fans to not just watch A Hollywood High, but to be captivated by experiencing it in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

“It’s an honour to work with Duran Duran to bring the band’s 40th anniversary celebration to cinemas and fans around the world, with the generous support of Dolby,” said Evan Saxon, head of music and international distribution at Abramorama “A Hollywood High will sit alongside other successful films we have distributed for The Beatles, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Metallica, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and Neil Young, among others.”