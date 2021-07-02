Eastcote Studios launches Dolby Atmos mix room with emerging artist Henjila

Eastcote Studios, an independent music recording facility, has opened a new Dolby Atmos mix room in the West London studio complex.

Jack Savoretti’s new album Europiana was recorded in Dolby Atmos at the studio. Apple Music recently added the immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience for its subscribers.

The Eastcote team has a strong focus on championing new artists and independent labels, and the new Atmos studio will allow emerging talent to use the power of Dolby Atmos to create and produce music in a new way.

The first track to be mixed in Dolby Atmos from Eastcote Studios is a single from up-and-coming alt-pop artist Henjila, signed to Coldpress and Locomotion Records. The single was debuted recently by BBC Introducing and was made track of the week by BBC Introducing Berkshire.

Eastcote Studios was founded in 1980by Chaz Jankel from Ian Dury & The Blockheads and music engineer Philip Bagena. It is where Massive Attack recorded Blue Lines, and where artists such as Depeche Mode, Adele, Arctic Monkeys and Kaiser Chiefs have also created some of their albums.

The studio is now owned by Martin Terefe, a music producer, musician and songwriter and member of the multi-disciplinary art collective Apparatjik. He has produced Grammy, Brit and Juno award-winning albums, and worked with artists such as A-ha, Jason Mraz, Cat Stevens, Shawn Mendes and most recently Yungblud.

The new mix and mastering facility, Eastcote Mastering, is a joint venture with Grammy-nominated Sound engineer and producer Dyre Gormsen, who has worked with Terefe on multiple projects.

Dyre Gormsen said: “Both Martin and I have been fortunate enough to have worked in the music industry for many years and with some of the best-known talent. We’re excited to use our skills and expertise at Eastcote and to embrace the new opportunities that Dolby Atmos will offer to us in creating and supporting some of the hottest new talents that are emerging in the music scene.”

Jane Gillard, head of music partnerships, Dolby UK, added: “The team at Eastcote have such an impressive track record of success and I’m particularly excited that Dyre and Martin want to support and nurture new talent. With Eastcote investing in the latest technology with Dolby Atmos, it’s going to provide artists with a new way to create music and connect with their fans and with the recent news of Dolby Atmos Music being available on Apple Music it will open up a whole new window of opportunities for all artists.”

Click here for our in-depth feature on Dolby Atmos.