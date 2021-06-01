Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Easy Life heading for Top 2 with debut LP

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jun 1st 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Easy Life are heading for the Top 2 with their debut album.

The group have sold 12,821 copies of Life's A Beach so far to trail only Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which is set to consolidate at the summit with sales of 16,919.

Elsewhere, Texas are a new entry at No.3 with Hi (8,115 sales), while a vinyl release sees Taylor Swift's Evermore rocket 70-4. Del Amitri complete the Top 5 with ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021