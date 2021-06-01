The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Easy Life are heading for the Top 2 with their debut album.

The group have sold 12,821 copies of Life's A Beach so far to trail only Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which is set to consolidate at the summit with sales of 16,919.

Elsewhere, Texas are a new entry at No.3 with Hi (8,115 sales), while a vinyl release sees Taylor Swift's Evermore rocket 70-4. Del Amitri complete the Top 5 with ...