Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Easy Life make Music Moves Europe Talent chart impact

January 24th 2020 at 12:00PM
Easy Life make Music Moves Europe Talent chart impact

Easy Life continue their strong start to 2020 with a place in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20. 

The Island-signed group are new in at No.13 with Dead Celebrities. Freya Ridings and Tom Gregory make up an unchanged Top 2 with Castles and Small Steps respectively. Angèle’s Oui Ou Non rises 8-3, ahead of Nea’s Some Say and Sam Fender’s All Is On My Side in the Top 5.

Alongside Easy Life, the week's other new entry is Sea Girls’ Ready For More at No.14. The biggest mover is Inhaler’s Ice Cream Sundae, which bounces 25-9.

 The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 34 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 2 30 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
3 8 11 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
4 4 16 Nea Some Say SE
5 6 7 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
6 16 2 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
7 3 108 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
8 9 32 LUM!X Monster AT
9 25 20 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
10 10 16 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
11 5 2 The Blaze feat. Octavian Somewhere FR
12 19 30 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB
13 0 1 Easy Life Dead Celebrities GB
14 0 1 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
15 26 17 Emma Steinbakken Not Gonna Cry NO
16 12 10 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
17 7 21 Sam Fender The Borders GB
18 11 10 Alice Merton Easy DE
19 29 68 AngÃ¨le Balance Ton Quoi BE
20 13 10 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020