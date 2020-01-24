Easy Life make Music Moves Europe Talent chart impact

Easy Life continue their strong start to 2020 with a place in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20.

The Island-signed group are new in at No.13 with Dead Celebrities. Freya Ridings and Tom Gregory make up an unchanged Top 2 with Castles and Small Steps respectively. Angèle’s Oui Ou Non rises 8-3, ahead of Nea’s Some Say and Sam Fender’s All Is On My Side in the Top 5.

Alongside Easy Life, the week's other new entry is Sea Girls’ Ready For More at No.14. The biggest mover is Inhaler’s Ice Cream Sundae, which bounces 25-9.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.