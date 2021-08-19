Ed Sheeran announces = album release

Ed Sheeran has confirmed the release of his = album.

The follow-up to 2017's blockbuster ÷ album is released via Asylum/Atlantic on October 29. ÷ has 3,738,463 UK sales to date according to the Official Charts Company.

“= is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Ed Sheeran said in the announcement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Sheeran has dropped new single Visiting Hours.

It follows the release of lead single Bad Habits, which has spent seven weeks at No.1.

The = tracklisting is below:

1. Tides

2. Shivers

3. First Times

4. Bad Habits

5. Overpass Graffiti

6. The Joker And The Queen

7. Leave Your Life

8. Collide

9. 2step

10. Stop The Rain

11. Love In Slow Motion

12. Visiting Hours

13. Sandman

14. Be Right Now

Click here for more on the new album campaign from Atlantic.