Ed Sheeran announces details of comeback single Bad Habits

After teasing the single artwork across London landmarks including Tate Modern, Ed Sheeran has unveiled the details of his comeback single Bad Habits, set for release June 25.

The new track will see Sheeran move in a different direction musically, and is his first official release since 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which saw him sell 830,207, reach No.1 in the UK singles chart, and achieve a 2x Platinum certification.

Speaking on the announcement, Sheeran said: “I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear Bad Habits. I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

The single release will tie in with his live performance for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25, and will be streamed on Sheeran’s TikTok account from 9pm BST.