The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there’s a new name at the top of the singles chart.

With his comeback single Bad Habits released last Friday, Ed Sheeran shoots straight to the top, with the track already on 30,099 sales. And with Sunday’s streaming data still to be counted, it’s on course for a predictably massive week. Back in 2017, for Sheeran’s last comeback, Shape Of You had sold 83,000 copies in the first 48 hours ...