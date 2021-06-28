Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ed Sheeran back with a bang as Bad Habits takes off

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jun 28th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there’s a new name at the top of the singles chart.

With his comeback single Bad Habits released last Friday, Ed Sheeran shoots straight to the top, with the track already on 30,099 sales. And with Sunday’s streaming data still to be counted, it’s on course for a predictably massive week. Back in 2017, for Sheeran’s last comeback, Shape Of You had sold 83,000 copies in the first 48 hours ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021