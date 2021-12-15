Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ed Sheeran & Elton John head for second week at No.1

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Dec 15th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas collaboration is heading for another week at No.1.

With 42,099 sales for the week so far, it is in pole position, ahead of Wham’s Last Christmas (30,393 sales) and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (29,667 sales). Both of those tracks hit No.1 for the first time last year and could post bigger numbers as Christmas gets nearer. Adele’s Easy ...

