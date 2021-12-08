The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas collaboration with Elton John is leading the way in the singles chart.

Merry Christmas has 46,265 sales so far this week, and is the front runner in a Top 10 packed with yuletide classics. At No.2, though, is Adele’s Easy On Me, which has 31,551 sales. Wham’s Last Christmas is the highest placed Christmas perennial, at No.3 with 27,736 sales. Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas ...