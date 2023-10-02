Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ed Sheeran enters albums chart at No.1 with Autumn Variations

by
Monday, Oct 2nd 2023 at 6:00PM

Ed Sheeran has entered the albums chart at No.1 with his new record Autumn Variations, which has accumulated 20,666 sales so far this week.

Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 16,763 units, whilst 2,133 sales are derived from streams and 1,770 sales are from downloads. 

Steven Wilson’s The Harmony Codex (8,659 sales) has entered in second place, whilst Jorja Smith’s Falling Or Flying (6,718 sales), ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023