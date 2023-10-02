Ed Sheeran has entered the albums chart at No.1 with his new record Autumn Variations, which has accumulated 20,666 sales so far this week.

Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 16,763 units, whilst 2,133 sales are derived from streams and 1,770 sales are from downloads.

Steven Wilson’s The Harmony Codex (8,659 sales) has entered in second place, whilst Jorja Smith’s Falling Or Flying (6,718 sales), ...