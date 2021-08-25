Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ed Sheeran eyes chart dominance ahead of new album

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Aug 25th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ed Sheeran is set for another week at No.1 with Bad Habits.

Now closing in on nine weeks at the top, it has 52,127 sales for the current frame and is joined by the star’s new single Visiting Hours (21,003 sales), which is a new entry. So far, Visiting Hours is at No.5, behind The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s Stay (34,699 sales), Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember (24,295 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021