The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ed Sheeran is set for another week at No.1 with Bad Habits.

Now closing in on nine weeks at the top, it has 52,127 sales for the current frame and is joined by the star’s new single Visiting Hours (21,003 sales), which is a new entry. So far, Visiting Hours is at No.5, behind The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s Stay (34,699 sales), Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember (24,295 ...