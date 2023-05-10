Ed Sheeran is heading for the No.1 spot in the albums chart this week with his latest record, Subtract (-).

The fifth album in his mathematical series and released just last week, Subtract has accumulated 63,731 sales already this week, boosted significantly by its physical sales which account for 48,154 units. 7,176 of the total sales figure are downloads and 8,401 are streams. Following behind Sheeran in second place is Nines’ Crop Circle 2 (5,159 sales), whilst The Weeknd’s The ...