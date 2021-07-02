Ed Sheeran lands 10th No.1 single with Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits (Asylum/Atlantic) has debuted at No.1 with 8.7 million streams.

Bad Habits racked up sales of 92,086, including 18,134 downloads and 6,028 physical sales, according to the Official Charts Company. It is Sheeran's 10th No.1 single.

Pure sales helped Sheeran finish ahead of last week’s No.1, Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo, which registered 70,517 sales but had slightly more streaming-equivalent sales than Bad Habits (68,716 vs 67,924).

Ed Sheeran is now only the ninth act in chart history to have 10 or more No.1 singles. He joins Calvin Harris and Eminem, who are also on 10 UK No.1 singles. Acts with more No.1s include Take That (12), Madonna (13), Cliff Richard and Westlife (14) and The Beatles (17) and Elvis (21).

“I want to say thank you so much to everyone that made this happen,” Ed Sheeran told Official Charts. “I’ve been away for such a long time and I really, really don’t take this for granted, this is an amazing thing. Thank you for making me feel the love. Hopefully next week it will be knocked off the No.1 spot by 3 Lions because we’re going to win the Euros. It’s coming home!”

3 Lions climbed 12 places to No.22 with weekly sales of 15,332 (up 42.7% week-on-week). It has total sales to date of 1,284,355.

The success of Bad Habits helped to propel Ed Sheeran’s Divide back into the Top 10 at No.7 (4,405 sales). The album now has total sales of 3,713,899.

Jack Savoretti topped the albums chart with Europiana (EMI), which opened with sales of 20,594. It follows the chart-topping performance of 2019’s Singing To Strangers (BMG), which has sales of 165,688.