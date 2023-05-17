Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ed Sheeran leads the way this week with Subtract

by
Wednesday, May 17th 2023 at 6:00PM

Ed Sheeran is leading the albums chart again this week with his latest album, Subtract. Having debuted at No.1 in the UK charts, Subtract has accumulated 12,996 sales so far this week, with 6,540 units accounting for physical sales, 5,429 made up by streams and 1,027 by downloads. Potter Payper has jumped up to second position with Real Back In Style (6,793 sales), whilst Jonas Brothers’ The Album (6,279 sales), Alison Goldfrapp’s The Love Invention (6,272) and Lovejoy’s Wake Up ...

