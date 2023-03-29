Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ed Sheeran passes 40,000 sales with Eyes Closed

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 29th 2023 at 5:45PM

Ed Sheeran is heading for a No.1 finish in the singles chart with Eyes Closed, his first new single since the announcement of -, the final album of his so-called ‘mathematical era’.

With 44,710 sales so far this week, Eyes Closed is boosted significantly by a physical release, which accounts for 21,288 units. The track has 3,226 sales from downloads, with the rest derived from streams. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers (30,845 sales), Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s Miracle ...

