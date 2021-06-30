Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ed Sheeran passes 50,000 sales for Bad Habits

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jun 30th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits single is surging to a No.1 finish.

With 53,119 sales so far, Bad Habits is streaking ahead at the top, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted. In the week that his livestream on TikTok broke records by drawing 5.5 million views, Sheeran’s new single has been streamed 4,930,379 times across audio and video. It has 1,906 physical sales and 13,106 download sales, with the ...

