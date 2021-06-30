The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits single is surging to a No.1 finish.

With 53,119 sales so far, Bad Habits is streaking ahead at the top, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted. In the week that his livestream on TikTok broke records by drawing 5.5 million views, Sheeran’s new single has been streamed 4,930,379 times across audio and video. It has 1,906 physical sales and 13,106 download sales, with the ...