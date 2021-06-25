Ed Sheeran returns with new single Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran has announced his return to music with new single Bad Habits.

The singer-songwriter's manager Stuart Camp first revealed to Music Week that he would take an extended break from music after releasing album No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019.

Released today (June 25) for DSPs and as a video (below), the Sheeran will follow up the track by playing live tonight at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show where he is expected to give the song its live debut.

Bad Habits was co-written with long-term collaborators Johnny McDaid and Fred.

“Feels great to be back with my new single," declared Sheeran. "I wanted the video for Bad Habits to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires. It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights – that wasn’t so fun.”

Sheeran added that he is currently recording a new album.

