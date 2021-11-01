The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran has already racked up more than 80,000 sales for =.

The star’s fifth studio album has 84,178 sales at the first midweek count, with 58,539 from physical, 16,081 from downloads and 9,558 from streams. With Sheeran’s streaming figures surging ahead of the competition (its closest challenger at DSPs is currently Duran Duran’s Future Past at No.13 with 1,874 sales, of which 1,714 come from streams) it is set ...