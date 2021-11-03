The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran's = has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

The previous record holder was Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres, which sold 101,045 in its first seven days. The title will officially be Sheeran’s when Friday rolls around: his fourth full-length has 116,539 sales for the week so far, with 82,763 from physical. Curiously, downloads (17,898) account for more sales than streams (15,878), but Tuesday’s streaming data ...